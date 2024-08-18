Heavy rain expected in the GTA after Saturday's record-setting downpour

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

Residents of southern Ontario could be in for a wet and rainy Sunday after a record-setting rainfall a day earlier.

Environment Canada says a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect for a region that includes the Greater Toronto Area, with more than 100 millimetres of precipitation expected in some areas.

Environment Canada says the rain comes after Saturday's downpour saw 128.3 millimetres fall at Toronto Pearson Airport.

That tops the 2013 record of 126 millimetres recorded at the airport, which is on tap for its rainiest summer ever.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Trudy Kidd said seasonal data isn't always complete, but available numbers already make the outcome clear.

The previous record for summer rainfall stood at 396.2 millimetres, but Kidd says the airport has already seen 475.7 millimetres this season.

"It's fair to say that this has been a record breaking season," she said.

The weekend rain in the region is part of a larger storm system that wreaked havoc in southern Ontario on Saturday.

The rain triggered numerous road closures in the Toronto area and stranded several vehicles in deep water, Toronto police said.

The City of Toronto said Sunday that operations are largely running normally, but there has been a spike in calls about basement flooding.

Rain wasn't the only extreme weather to hit the region. A tornado touched down Saturday morning in the community of Ayr, Ont., about 115 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed the twister touched down around 11 a.m., bringing with it winds that reached 165 kilometres an hour.

The project's executive director, David Sills, says his teams are still assessing the size of the storm.

"We've got trees down in every direction possible," Sills said, but noted "this one was on the weak side."

Southern and southwestern Ontario are not the only parts of the province dealing with powerful winds and stormy weather.

Environment Canada has a heavy rainfall warning active in the North Bay area.

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected in the region through Sunday, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour throughout the day.

The showers and thunderstorms are forecast to taper off by Monday afternoon and become isolated showers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Tornado spawned, streets turned to rivers during record storm in Ontario

    Saturday, August 17, 2024, goes down in the history books as the wettest day at Pearson International Airport. The storm also spawned a tornado that destroyed a Home Hardware and prompted rescues in Canada's most populated region.

  • Cars stuck, roads closed as heavy rain hits GTA

    Several cars were stuck in floodwater in Toronto Saturday as heavy rain floods roads in the GTA. Environment Canada issued a severe rainfall warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto Saturday afternoon. Roads are closed across the city, particularly in Mississauga. Between 100 to 300 mm of rain is expected, Environment Canada said. Rainfall could reach up to 50 mm in an hour and will continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may produce 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, the weather age

  • Tornado leaves semi truck flipped on the 401, damage on the ground

    Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.

  • Tornado passes through Ontario town as storms cause widespread flooding, damage

    A tornado left a trail of damage in a southwestern Ontario community on Saturday as a major storm system drenched much of the southern part of the province with heavy rain and caused localized flooding.

  • Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Russia's east coast, sparks volcano eruption

    A 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday morning struck off Russia's east coast that sparked a volcano with a column of ash miles into the air, according to state-run TASS.

  • RFK Jr. stuck his hand in the Central Park bear's mouth. Necropsy shows he may have been knuckle-deep in her leaked brain.

    The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.

  • A hunter’s graveyard shift: grabbing pythons in the Everglades

    HOLEY LAND WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, Fla. (AP) — It's after midnight when the windshield fogs up on Thomas Aycock's F-250 pickup truck. He flashes a low smile as he slowly maneuvers through the sawgrass, down dirt roads deep in the Florida Everglades.

  • 13 Brain-Glitching Photos Of People And Things That'll Make You Question The Very World You Live In

    I've always wondered about the "sky people"...

  • Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda as wealthy British territory closes down

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.

  • Newsroom Ready: Water main break in Montreal floods streets, homes

    A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)

  • Hurricane Ernesto weakens into tropical storm as it moves away from Bermuda over open waters

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto weakened into a tropical storm late Saturday as it moved away from Bermuda over open waters of the Atlantic after crossing over the tiny British territory early in the day with heavy rains and strong winds.

  • Tornado warning lifts for Waterloo Region and Guelph, severe thunderstorm watch remains

    After issuing a tornado warning for Waterloo Region, Wellington County and surrounding areas, Environment Canada has lifted the warning but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place.Environment Canada meteorologists say they were tracking a severe thunderstorm near Plattsville that could produce a tornado, prompting them to issue the official tornado warning for parts of Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. Many residents received notifications on their phone Saturday morning around 10:43 a

  • Residents still out of homes after Toronto roof collapse

    Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.

  • Chinese envoy dares EU and US to 'catch up' in electric vehicles to justify tariffs

    The US and European Union should step up production of affordable electric vehicles to justify their tariffs on Chinese EVs, Beijing's top envoy in South Africa said, speaking ahead of a major China-Africa summit where green energy is expected to be high on the agenda. Chinese ambassador Wu Peng said at a climate change event in Pretoria on Thursday that China - a leader in EV technology, solar energy and other new energy products - had played a big role in cutting harmful carbon emissions. In 2

  • Calgary pipe woes flag 'dire need' for infrastructure upgrades: municipalities group

    CALGARY — The condition of infrastructure across the country is dire and action needs to be taken now to prevent the kind of massive water pipe break that continues to plague Alberta's biggest city, says the president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

  • Wildfires rage in western Turkey for a 3rd straight day exacerbated by windy and dry weather

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Wildfires raged across western Turkey for a third straight day Saturday, exacerbated by high winds and warm temperatures, authorities said.

  • Stormy weekend ahead for parts of Ontario

    Severe thunderstorms may impact your weekend plans with the risk for heavy rainfall and large hail. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • ‘The word is weird,’ Biden’s climate adviser on Trump’s global warming comments

    Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Adviser, speaks to Bianna Golodryga about how the candidates are approaching environmental issues in the 2024 presidential campaign.

  • Drone Shows Ruptured Water Main Flooding Montreal Streets

    A broken water main spewed out huge amounts of water and caused street flooding near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday morning, August 16.This drone footage shows the broken water main flooding Rene-Levesque Boulevard, De Lorimier Avenue, and other streets in the city’s Sainte-Marie neighborhood.In a 12 pm post on Facebook, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said teams had the leak under control and were pumping water from the basements of flooded buildings.A large section of the neighborhood remained closed to traffic as authorities responded. Credit: Francois Demontagne via Storyful

  • Burst pipe turns Montreal streets into gushing rivers

    STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.