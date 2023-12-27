Heavy rain, gusty winds return to the already sopping B.C. coast

On the heels of the wind and rain event that brought power outages to some Christmas evening into early Boxing day, another wind and rain event will impact coastal British Columbia on Wednesday, but this time is taken down a notch.

As of Wednesday morning, rain has already moved into the region and will continue through the day on Wednesday. The rain will be scattered for Metro Vancouver throughout the day and quite isolated for Victoria, with these conditions continuing into Thursday.

Although the rain will be isolated for Victoria, it's the winds that will be more noticeable, with gusts between 60-80 km/h as a cold front passes through Wednesday afternoon. The strongest wind gusts will be confined to the west coast of Vancouver Island and the north coast.

BC wind gust forecast Dec 27 2023

Metro Vancouver will see some breezy conditions Wednesday evening and overnight, with winds of 50-70 km/h. Downtown is expected to be on the lower end of the gusts while Delta and White Rock will be on the higher end. Power outages are possible, but not as many as with the Christmas Eve wind.

Wet conditions will continue on Thursday with more scattered rain. Fortunately, the rain will not be overly heavy and there will be breaks.

BC rainfall amounts Dec 27 2023

The Vancouver Island Ranges will be picking up the greatest rainfall amounts with upwards of 100 mm of rain.

With this rain, Vancouver will end up with above-average precipitation, making it only the second month this year to see above average precipitation. The only other month Vancouver saw above-average precipitation in 2023 was back in April, which was subsequently followed by months of extreme drought in the province and devastating wildfires.

Vancouver monthly rainfall averages chart Dec 27 2023

The weather will turn fair and mild by Friday, giving folks on the south coast a short break to enjoy the soggy outdoors before another showery system moves in for the weekend and closes out 2023.

