Heavy Rain Hammers Home Depot Near Orlando

Heavy rain slammed parts of east and central Florida on Wednesday, September 25, as the outer bands of Hurricane Helene began impacting the state ahead of the storm’s expected landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday evening.

This footage shows conditions outside a Home Depot in Casselberry, north of Orlando in Seminole County.

Public schools, government buildings, parks and other facilities in Seminole County were scheduled to close on Thursday due to the storm. Credit: Stacey Mohamed via Storyful