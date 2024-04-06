Heavy Rain and High Seas Cause Sea Foam Formation in Sydney's Southeast

Heavy rain and high seas caused the formation of massive amounts of sea foam at Cronulla in southeast Sydney, New South Wales, on Saturday morning, April 6.

Footage recorded by Michelle Michael shows what she called “intense sea foam” near the Cronulla RSL Club.

The flooding came after Sydney and Australia’s east coast were hit by “a month’s worth of rain" on Friday.

Roads were closed and public transport was affected across the region on Saturday, local media reported. Credit: Michelle Michael via Storyful