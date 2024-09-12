Heavy Rain From Hurricane Francine Floods Roads in Southern Louisiana

Heavy rain from Hurricane Francine sparked flash flooding in Dulac, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 11.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Francine made landfall in the Parish of Terrebonne as a Category 2 storm at 5pm, carrying winds of 100 mph.

More than 359,000 residents were without power across the state, according to poweroutage.us.

X user @MesoHunter_YT said he filmed these videos of fast-moving floodwaters inundating roads in Dulac on Wednesday. Credit: @MesoHunter_YT via Storyful