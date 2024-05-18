Heavy Rain Lashes Houston Astros Stadium During Deadly Storms

The home of the Houston Astros baseball team was hit by heavy rain during deadly storms in Texas on Thursday, May 16, footage posted to X shows.

This footage by X user @skatenutt shows Minute Maid Park, the home of the Astros, being hit by strong winds and rain.

The National Weather Service said that “severe storms” bringing damaging winds were affecting parts of Houston on Thursday.

Houston officials confirmed late on Thursday that at least four people had died in the storms. The Harris County Sheriff then confirmed on Friday that a further three people had been killed due to the severe weather, bring the total deaths to seven. Credit: @Skatenutt via Storyful