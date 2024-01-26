Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of metro Detroit
Residents in Dearborn Heights and in the Downriver area are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from this morning's heavy rain.
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
A pineapple express set to bring extreme rainfall and soaring freezing levels to B.C. next week will likely obliterate the snowpack, and increase the flood and landslide threats
Ships have been forced to cut the harmful air pollution they belch out. It’s a victory for human health but some scientists warn it might accelerate global warming.
Heavy snow in Juneau, Alaska, has wreaked havoc on boats, roofs and roads.Whitehorse's sister city has received more than five feet of snow so far in January. Last week, 30 inches of snow fell in three days. "Oh my gosh, Saturday — I think it was the 13th of January — it started snowing, and that first storm dropped over 30 inches," said Matthew Creswell, Juneau's harbour master.That was the start of two storms in an 11-day period dropping over 60 inches of snow, he said."What that causes is jus
The green anaconda hunts both in water and on dry land, which is even scarier when you realize the snake is capable of eating prey larger than its own body.
The African rock python has a diet of large animals that include crocodiles and warthogs. Learn how this giant snake is capable of eating even larger prey.
A tiger shark got up close and personal with a diver at Tiger Beach, a shallow sand flat off the coast of Grand Bahama Island, video shared to Instagram shows.Video captured by diver Michael Ohagan shows a tiger shark swim up to Ohagan before it softly nudges him. Ohagan then gently pets the shark.Speaking to Storyful, Ohagan, who runs the Mikeosharktails Instagram account, called it a “shark hug” and said he has had many frequent encounters of a similar nature with this and other tiger sharks.“I actually have this type of encounter pretty frequently with this and other tiger sharks. I see this shark almost every other week,” Ohagan said.According to the Ocean Conservancy, “Tiger sharks are known for being aggressive … they are second only to great whites in numbers of shark attacks on humans.” Credit: Michael Ohagan via Storyful
Very heavy rainfall and soaring freezing levels are in the forecast next week across British Columbia. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Two Manitoba men were handed 2-year hunting suspensions and fines totalling $13,980 in Swift Current provincial court after DNA testing connected them to a headless deer corpse.Shaunavon conservation officers received a tip, including a vehicle description, about Manitoba residents unlawfully hunting south of Cadillac, about 65 kilometres south of Swift Current, according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment Thursday.The men were found near Limerick, Sask., with 18 anima
CALGARY — Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas export terminals in that country. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal. "LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast are also offering Canadian producers an opportunity to export their natural gas globally," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton in an e
The “small” and “glossy” new mountain species was discovered in Papua New Guinea, researchers said in a new study.
The iconic cone graphic used by the National Hurricane Center to depict the potential path of tropical systems will undergo a noticeable change for the upcoming hurricane season.
Foggy conditions will continue in southern Ontario Thursday, with a few more messy systems in the forecast amid a brief warm-up
Ottawa’s famed Rideau Canal has closed again just days after opening for the season. The closure is to preserve the ice, according to the National Capital Commission’s website, as above-zero temperatures and rain are expected in the coming days.
Hundreds of manatees were spotted at a Florida wildlife refuge in dramatic video captured on January 23.The Citrus County government said the mammals had gathered at Three Sisters Springs, part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge Complex in central Florida.Crystal River is home to the United States’ only national wildlife refuge specifically created to protect manatee habitat. Credit: Citrus County Government via Storyful
Hours of freezing rain made for a traveler's nightmare early Thursday morning, with another round of ice taking aim at eastern Ontario and Quebec for Friday
Several boats were destroyed by fire at a wharf just east of Yarmouth, N.S.RCMP Const. Dominic Laflamme said a report of the fire was called in around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday at Pembroke Wharf on Chegoggin Point Road.Upon arrival, RCMP officers say they found three fishing boats that had been tied together engulfed in flames.Loren Cushing, a councillor with the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth and harbour manager for the Chegoggin Point Harbour Authority, said he lives just about a kilome
STORY: The Amazon has been hit by a record drought that has upended life for millions of people in the region.And according to a study, climate change is to blame.(Regina Rodrigues) "I think we should be really worried with the health of the Amazon forest."The study, released by World Weather Attribution, focused on June to November 2023. It says global warming made the drought 30 times more likely. It also drove extreme high temperatures and contributed to lower rainfall. River levels in parts of the region were reduced to their lowest points on record. Scientists told Reuters that the drought that hit all nine Amazon rainforest countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Peru, is expected to worsen in 2024. Ben Clarke is a climate change researcher at the Grantham Institute. “We’ve seen really really strong messages about the influence of global warming on this drought and that is both in the present and in the future." The protection of the Amazon is considered vital to curbing climate change. That's because of the vast amounts of greenhouse gas that its trees absorb. Researchers have said the drought could worsen forest fires...With climate change and deforestation, this could push the Amazon more quickly toward a point of no return. Regina Rodrigues is a study co-author and researcher at the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Brazil.“I think, putting in check the capability of the forest to recover from that and if we consider all the other human pressures and fire, which is from human causes, Together we put the dry vegetation which makes these fire seasons even more daring."
STORY: Coffee could be making the Panama Canal more resilient in the face of the global climate crisis.Near its shores - coffee farmers have planted scores of trees. It's part of a now 15-year-old incentive program aimed at slowing the accumulated environmental damage – including soil erosion and the contamination of local rivers – that has contributed to the canal’s falling water levels. With about 5% of global commerce traveling through the canal, it’s one of the world’s busiest trade routes. But prolonged drought has crimped that flow. The Panama Canal Authority has so far spent $32 million on the program, which is used to train coffee farmers to adopt more environmentally friendly methods. Experts credit the project with helping slow the damage to the surface water sources crucial to the canal. This is Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vasquez.He says: “Without this coffee production, without this care for the hydrological basin, water and resources, the operation of the Panama Canal cannot continue.” At the same time, the program also allows farmers to expand... and even access higher prices for the beans they produce. Some 1,700 local farmers benefit from the initiative.During the last harvest, more than 10,000 132-pound bags of robusta beans were harvested in the Capira area, on the canal’s western basin. “It brings us an income,” says this coffee worker. “Above all else it looks after the water.”