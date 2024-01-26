Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of metro Detroit

Reuters Videos

STORY: The Amazon has been hit by a record drought that has upended life for millions of people in the region.And according to a study, climate change is to blame.(Regina Rodrigues) "I think we should be really worried with the health of the Amazon forest."The study, released by World Weather Attribution, focused on June to November 2023. It says global warming made the drought 30 times more likely. It also drove extreme high temperatures and contributed to lower rainfall. River levels in parts of the region were reduced to their lowest points on record. Scientists told Reuters that the drought that hit all nine Amazon rainforest countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Peru, is expected to worsen in 2024. Ben Clarke is a climate change researcher at the Grantham Institute. “We’ve seen really really strong messages about the influence of global warming on this drought and that is both in the present and in the future." The protection of the Amazon is considered vital to curbing climate change. That's because of the vast amounts of greenhouse gas that its trees absorb. Researchers have said the drought could worsen forest fires...With climate change and deforestation, this could push the Amazon more quickly toward a point of no return. Regina Rodrigues is a study co-author and researcher at the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Brazil.“I think, putting in check the capability of the forest to recover from that and if we consider all the other human pressures and fire, which is from human causes, Together we put the dry vegetation which makes these fire seasons even more daring."