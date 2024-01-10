Heavy rain, melting snow leads to ponding on roadways
Snow, heavy rain and a slushy mix made for a tough commute Wednesday morning, though conditions were improving as the morning went on.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
After a messy Tuesday, a late-week system threatens to bring very heavy snowfall across southern Ontario
The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more from southern British Columbia.
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week. Temperatures will plummet into the -20s, and even -30s for some areas, so make sure to stay warm and limit any outdoor exposure
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Many Canadians finally got their taste of winter weather this past weekend as snow began falling from coast to coast, after a much milder December than people were hoping for. Sean Previl reports on what you can expect and what preparations Canadians should make as the winter weather finally settles in Canada.
A major winter storm is touching down in the GTA this week, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Toronto, along with cities in York, Peel, Halton and Durham regions, are forecast to receive 5 to 10 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.In areas like Newmarket and Caledon, snow is expected to accumulate anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres high.For these areas, the weather agency said there's a risk of freezing rain and warns driving conditions will b
VANCOUVER — Most of southern British Columbia is under a series of snowfall warnings as drivers are being advised to stay off many of the province's major highways. Forecasters say up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in areas including the Okanagan, Whistler, East Fraser Valley and West Kootenay areas. Environment Canada says a frontal system is bringing the Interior its first taste of winter of 2024. That will be followed by a slow-moving low-pressure system that will linger
Holdover fires are still burning across the N.W.T., sending smoke billowing up from snow banks along roadways, but a fire scientist says there's no need to be alarmed right now.These fires, which burn under the surface of the ground, can last the winter, tucked under snow and ice. In the last month, their presence has been noticed by the billows of smoke drifting up from snow near communities like Enterprise and Fort Smith, in the burn zone from this past summer's fierce wildfires.They aren't a
Powerful winds intensify across southern B.C. Tuesday, as heavy snow makes for treacherous travel across the highway passes
A strong low will bring heavy snow to B.C. through Tuesday, even in low-elevation areas. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly
A wide-reaching winter storm pummeled much of the eastern half of the country Tuesday, knocking out power in several states and prompting the closure of highways, schools and government offices.
Colfax County sheriff's deputies rescued from blizzard