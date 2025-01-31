Heavy rain pummels B.C. South Coast, snow expected in other parts of the province

Heavy rain currently blanketing B.C.'s South Coast will stick around until Friday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada warns the region could be hit with cold temperatures and snow into next week.

The weather agency says northern sections of Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley could get as much as 50 millimetres of rain by Friday night.

Rainfall warnings were issued for the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge Friday morning.

Storm water runoff combined with areas of frozen or partially frozen ground may cause localized flooding and water pooling on roads, as frozen ground is less able to absorb rainfall, according to Environment Canada.

People are being told to prepare for winter driving conditions at higher elevations and to not approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Heavy snow falls as a person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 crosses a road in Burnaby, B.C., on Dec. 21, 2020.

Environment Canada says East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast may see a quick burst of heavy snow due to a cold front. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Flurries, bursts of heavy snow

Environment Canada said areas including Metro Vancouver, Whistler, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands will see a "wintry mix of weather conditions" until next week.

Most areas will only see heavy rain throughout Friday but areas such as East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast may see a quick burst of heavy snow due to a cold front.

"Temperatures will fall to near or below zero tonight resulting in slippery conditions as the wet ground freezes," said Environment Canada.

"Accumulations are uncertain at this time as it will depend where the flurries develop but accumulating snow is likely in many areas this weekend. Warnings will be issued as necessary."

Very cold and dry air is expected over the South Coast next week, with temperatures expected to be five to eight degrees below seasonal.

Environment Canada said snow could accumulate in southern Vancouver Island from Nanaimo to the Saanich Peninsula early next week.

Snowfall warnings

On Friday, Environment Canada also issued several snowfall warnings in B.C.'s Kootenay, Cariboo, Okanagan, Central Coast and North Coast regions.

A frontal system moving through the Interior could bring 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by Friday evening in Slocan Lakes, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary, according to Environment Canada.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, said Environment Canada, which is warning drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Environment Canada said Shuswap and the North Okanagan could get 10 to 20 cm of snow Friday.