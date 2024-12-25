Fierce storms bring heavy rains, snow and power outages to B.C. for Christmas

British Columbians hoping for a peaceful Christmas celebration may be disappointed as another powerful frontal system threatens the south coast on Wednesday.

Holiday celebrations this week in southern British Columbia will be under threat as multiple back-to-back systems make their rounds to the coast, bringing heavy rainfall, alpine snow and dangerous wind gusts to the region.

Unfortunately, B.C.'s coast has been no stranger to this kind of inclement weather so far this season, being battered by multiple significant storms that have caused widespread power outages and deadly landslides.

SEE ALSO: British Columbia's endless storm chaos: what’s fuelling it?

The first storm sweeped into the province on Tuesday, with powerful winds, soaking rains and heavy alpine snow. Another system is on its way, just in time for Christmas. With potent wind gusts expected, folks should ensure devices are charged and brace for power outages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be sure to check local weather alerts and highway conditions before heading out on or before Christmas Day to visit loved ones as travel is likely to be affected considerably.

BC Outages: Christmas 2024

Christmas Day won't be lacking in precipitation

Heavy rain and snow are en route to the South Coast on Wednesday, just in time for Christmas.

Another system will have even heavier rain pick up on Wednesday morning, reaching its peak by the afternoon.

Precipitation BC Wednesday Christmas 2024

West Vancouver Island will once again be bearing the brunt of the rain, with peak rainfall rates of 20 mm/h forecast. Metro Vancouver won't be missing out either with peak rates of 10 mm/h.

DON'T MISS: Which of these Christmas weather extremes would you rather endure?

Victoria will be shielded from the worst of the rain as the mountainous region to the west acts as a blocker for the rain, putting the city in a rain-shadow effect.

B.C. 2024 Christmas Precipitation Forecast

When all is said and done, west Vancouver Island is forecast to receive 100-200+ mm of rain, and the Lower Mainland is forecast to receive 50-75+ mm. We could see a risk for localized flooding due to the heavy and prolonged nature of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winds will also pick up once again along the straits, gusting to 60-90 km/h once again and threatening another round of localized power outages and ferry impacts. Winds 90-100 km/h are possible for west Vancouver Island and high waves are also a threat.

B.C. freezing level forecast throughout the week - Dec. 23, 2024

Farther inland, freezing levels are forecast to drop to 700 metres, allowing for flurries to possibly fall at lower elevations. The snow will also impact travel along the highway passes, especially the Coquihalla Highway and Allison Pass.

B.C. highway pass snowfall Dec 24

Rainy and breezy strait conditions will continue through Thursday, but this system will be weaker.

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in B.C.

WATCH: What makes the Coquihalla dangerous in the winter?

Click here to view the video