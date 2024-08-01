Heavy Rain Soaks Paris as Severe Storm Moves Through

Heavy rain soaked Paris, France, late on Thursday, August 1, as stormy conditions brought wind, lightning and downpours to the region.

This footage was filmed and posted by X user @Groovision, who said they filmed it from their home in the 16th arrondissement of the city on Thursday night.

On Thursday evening, lightning and rain disrupted several Olympic games in the capital, delaying the men’s basketball game between France and Serbia, and postponing the game between the USA and Latvia later that night, Le Parisien reported.

In previous days, heavy rains in Paris degraded the quality of the water in the Seine, thwarting plans for 2024 Olympic swimming events to be staged in the river, according to local reports. Credit: @Groovision via Storyful