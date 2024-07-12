Heavy rain in Sudbury: 'Volunteers came and said we had to evacuate'

Summer festivals are by their nature potentially imperiled or improved by the weather. Sunshine and everyone smiles; downpours and the crowds might flee - or might have to, in fact.

Attendees of the annual Northern Lights Festival Boréal have known wet weekends. This year, the threat of lightning on Saturday had administrators following municipal regulations and declaring a requirement to evacuate.

As a result, concerts had to be stopped and vendors needed to secure their sites and goods.

Environment Canada showed a slow-moving system that dumped significant amounts of rainfall in a very short period. Roads were awash. Pooling happened, but wind and hail were absent. At this time, it is unclear if there was any damage in the region.

With the last rumble of thunder, there was a countdown: 30 minutes had to pass; only then was the site reopened.

“We sure got rain. I packed everything away. I went out to my car and waited,” said Northern Lights fan Rebecca Bose.

Lewis Stille came to Sudbury from Campbellford to play piano and other instruments at the Family Stage. He is part of Andrew Queen and the Campfire Crew alongside his dad.

“We perform kids’ tunes, campfire songs and fairy tales," Stille said. "The storm seemed to unite us. We were on today, Sunday, and the weather is fantastic. We have participated two other years. We will be back next year.”

Up in the Art Village Kristen Dailey recalls the events of Friday and Saturday. “Volunteers came and said we had to evacuate. We dropped the tent and put our sewing machine in a tote. Our tent held up better than we thought it would. Everything else went under the tables.

"So Friday night was bust but today is amazing.”

Colourful pet collars, leashes and chewy toys - all from recycled climbing ropes - were on display at this booth.

“They evacuated us Friday. Saturday was way worse. They said the water was cascading down the steps like a waterfall over there.”

Vendor Michelle Biggins recalls that the water was up to her ankles. “Our inventory got wet. I was concerned our tent would get destroyed by the volume of water.”

“All the acts that couldn’t perform had to accept they couldn’t," said Michelle Murray, executive director of the festival. "They are of course disappointed, but good-natured about it. We condensed some of the schedule to fit them in. Some had to move on to their next destination.

"A lot of artists play the circuit and know that rainout is always a possibility.”

Murray was beaming on Sunday, though.

“What’s so fantastic about today? The sun is shining! The attendance today has spiked.”

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

X: @SudburyStar

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star