Heavy Rain Swamps Northern Ohio

Weather warnings were in effect for parts of northern Ohio on Wednesday, May 29, as the National Weather Service (NWS) advised of the likelihood of thunderstorms and potential funnel clouds throughout the day.

Swimmers were advised to avoid Lake Erie all day Wednesday, as the risk of rip currents was high due to strong winds, the NWS said.

Footage taken by Denise Hofelich shows heavy rain coming down in Fremont, southeast of Toledo, on Wednesday morning. Credit: Denise Hofelich via Storyful