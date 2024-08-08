Heavy rain, threat for flooding and tornadoes from Debby

CBC

Alberta's dry winter conditions saw a turnaround thanks to spring rainfall across much of the prairies — but that doesn't mean the province is done with drought yet.Parts of Alberta exited winter this year in long-term drought, raising concerns for how the harvest season would play out. "We've been dry for a few years, there was certainly very deep concerns that the dry would continue," Ralph Wright with the Alberta Climate Information Service said in an interview late last month.He cautions tha