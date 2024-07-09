Heavy rain? Tornadoes? Here's how Hurricane Beryl will impact Western New York Wednesday
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will bring tropical moisture to Western New York on Wednesday. Rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible!
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
Southern Ontario and Quebec will be hit with the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl this week, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of thunderstorms
There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip.
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
Beryl will be making it's landfall across Texas Monday morning. As it loses energy inland, we could see some of its remnants reach southern Ontario by Wednesday. Heavy rainfall from the tropical moisture will be the main impact. The Weather Network's Melinda Singh has the full forecast.
VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
The tropical storm that's battered parts of the Caribbean and Texas has the potential to bring torrential downpours to eastern Ontario and Gatineau later this week, Environment Canada says. On Monday afternoon, the agency issued special weather statements warning that rain associated with Hurricane Beryl could begin Tuesday night or Wednesday locally and may persist into Thursday.Rainfall could reach rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times, with localized rainfall totals possibly topping 50 mm. A
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
In the spring of 2023, a Parks Canada team strung electric fence along a section of the Trans Canada Highway from Lake Louise to the boundary between B.C. and Alberta.It was part of an attempt to help keep animals including a beloved white grizzly bear named Nakoda away from the dangers of the road.But tragedy struck last month when Nakoda's two cubs were struck and killed by a vehicle, followed by their mother, killed in a second collision about 12 hours later.The deaths in British Columbia's Y
The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects Manhattan to the Bronx, was stuck for a period on Monday after high temperatures caused steel to swell. The U.S. National Weather Service says Monday was the hottest day of the year in New York City.
By Tuesday, Beryl should weaken from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves over east Texas and into Arkansas and Missouri.
CNN’s Mike Valerio reports on the impact a non-native deer species has had on South Korea’s Anma Island.
Downtown Calgary's Stampede Park is packed with Stetson-wearing festival goers this weekend, in spite of an Environment Canada heat warning. More than 161,000 people jammed into the grounds for the Stampede's opening day – just short of 2023's best-ever opening day attendance of 164,939.Stampede CEO Joel Cowley said about 340,000 people showed up over the first two days, putting the festival about two thousand admissions behind last year's record-setting pace. "Our concerts are toward the end of
Chris Vaughn uses a bare hand to dig into a pile of organics that have been curing at Yellowknife's landfill for a few months. He pulls back finished compost, partly decomposed wood chips, and a plastic spoon. "This is the annoying stuff," he said, grabbing an old shampoo bottle. The spoon and the bottle aren't the weirdest things to have been thrown into the city's green bins. But Vaughn, the city's manager of solid waste and sustainability, doesn't think it's a reason to despair about the qual
Forecasters are warning of flash flooding and tornadoes as the weakening storm moves inland.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest forecast for thunderstorms today, and the the rainfall outlook for Ontario and Quebec.