Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Flood Emergency in Central Wisconsin

Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in Manawa, a town in central Wisconsin, on Friday, July 5, prompting evacuations in the area.

Footage filmed by Tory Suehs shows flooded conditions around her home on the southern outskirts of the town on Friday.

“We had our barn flood and our ditches flooding during the rain, but it has receded now,” Suehs told Storyful.

On Friday afternoon, Manawa officials warned residents not to wade in flooded areas and issued a boil-water advisory until further notice. Credit: Tory Suehs via Storyful

