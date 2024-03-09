Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in Charleston Area

Severe thunderstorms in parts of Charleston County, South Carolina, on Saturday, March 9, brought heavy rain and triggered flash flooding to the region.

This footage was filmed by Kolton Miller, who said he captured it while driving to work in James Island on Saturday morning.

The City of Charleston said several road closures were in place due to heavy rain and high tide.

A flood advisory was issued for the area until Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Kolton Miller via Storyful