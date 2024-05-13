Heavy rain warning for Devon and Cornwall

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of Devon and Cornwall.

The Met Office warning came into force at 08:00 BST on Monday and will remain active until 23:59.

The forecaster advised there was a chance of flooding and travel disruption.

It said between 20-30mm of rain was expected to fall widely across the warning area.

Between 40-50mm of rain could fall over some hills, it said.

The Met Office said conditions would "likely improve" across Cornwall throughout the afternoon.

However, it predicted rain would persist across the east of the warning area until the end of the day.

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links