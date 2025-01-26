Heavy rain warning extended with 70mph gusts

A weather alert for heavy rain has been extended and warns of possible flooding across Wales.

It is in place from midday Sunday and lasts until the end of Monday.

It comes after Storm Éowyn caused disruption on Friday and Saturday.

Gusts of up to 93mph (150km/h) caused multiple power cuts in north and mid Wales and left thousands without power in south and west Wales.

The Met Office said: "Periods of heavy rain could eventually lead to some flooding of roads and properties.

"Spells of heavy rain are likely to affect parts of Wales during Sunday, followed by further showers or longer spells of rain during Monday."

It warned up to 40mm (1.6in) of rainfall was widely likely, with isolated totals of up to 70mm (2.8in) mostly likely over high ground.

A separate wind warning is in place across Wales on Sunday until 17:00 GMT with gusts of up to 60mph (97km/hr) expected widely and up to 70mph (113km/hr) on exposed coasts and hills.

Another wind warning comes into force from 06:00 on Monday until 06:00 on Tuesday across a large swathe of the country excluding Anglesey, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.