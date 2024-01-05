Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Dorset

Areas of Bournemouth were flooded on Thursday evening

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused disruption across Dorset.

Roads became impassable, cars were abandoned and there were delays on public transport after widespread flash flooding.

More than 40 flood warnings are in place for the area and South Western and Great Western Railways have warned of disruption.

The Environment Agency said although the rain has stopped for now the risk of flooding will remain high for a few days.

Our teams are working hard to support staff and patients 👇 Please take care pic.twitter.com/gTVkjeKswx — University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust (@UHD_NHS) January 4, 2024

Heavy rain yesterday and overnight on already saturated ground meant there was flash flooding on the county's roads.

University Hospitals Dorset was diverting people arriving to another car park because of flooding at the main hospital site.

Sherborne Fire Station took to social media to warn residents of the risks of water on the roads and advised them not to drive through floodwater.

It said its crews tended to "multiple vehicles in water" overnight.

"Surface water doesn't appear very deep, but there can be unseen dips in the road which can catch drivers unaware," it added.

Drivers were filmed taking to the pavement in Poole on Thursday evening.

Resident Stuart McAllister said Magna Road was "completely impassable" and that "all surrounding roads flooded".

