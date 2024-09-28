Heavy rains bring deadly floods and landslides in Nepal

STORY: :: Heavy rain leads to deadly flooding and landslides in Nepal

:: Kathmandu, Nepal

:: September 28, 2024

:: Santoshi Silwal, Shop owner

"What should we do now? This calamity has happened everywhere, not just to us. It is a big thing for us that our lives have been saved."

Most rivers in the Himalayan nation have swollen, spilling over roads and bridges, authorities said, after nearly a week's delay in the retreat of South Asia's annual monsoon rains brought torrential downpours across the region.

Police were working to clear debris and re-open roads to traffic after landslides blocked highways at 28 locations, police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki said.

The earliest let-up in the rains might not come until Sunday (September 29), said Binu Maharjan, a weather forecasting official in the capital, Kathmandu, who blamed a low-pressure system over parts of neighboring India for this year's extended rains.