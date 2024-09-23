Heavy Rains Cause Flooding And Transport Chaos Across London And Surrounding Areas

Flooding is causing chaos on the Tube, trains and roads across London and the surrounding areas on Monday morningRoads in Dunstable - a market town in Bedfordshire - have been left underwater following flash flooding that hit yesterday.Photos and video show cars and vans abandoned on roads at least two feet deep in water.At 6.50am, four separate Tube lines and the Overground were part-suspended after a night of heavy rain hit the capital’s transport network.Colliers Wood in Merton, south-west London, appears to be one of the worst-hit areas. Photos taken there this morning show motorists and cyclists trying to pick their way through roads inches-deep in floodwater.