Heavy rains impact Maryland farms

- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Rugged Ex-Oiler Doesn't Make New Team
The former Edmonton Oilers forward was trying to join the Detroit Red Wings.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Goalie to Miss Entire Season
This is tough news for the former Bruins goaltender.
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Send 20 Players to Toronto Marlies
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
- Yahoo News Canada
Frustrated fans torch Blue Jays brass, Mark Shapiro over decision to keep GM Ross Atkins: 'Pathetic franchise'
It was an absolutely disastrous 2024 season for the Blue Jays, and Wednesday's end-of-year press conference did nothing but infuriate the fanbase even more.
- The Canadian Press
Thousands of shipping containers have been lost at sea. What happens when they burst open?
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens vs. Senators: Xhekaj Might Have Gotten Himself Out of the Running
On a busy news day in Montreal, the Canadiens wrapped up their day with a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators and it got ugly.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Goalie Signs With New Team
This former Boston Bruins goalie has found a new home for the season.
- Washington Post
A reporter keeps asking about Caitlin Clark. Players want her banned.
One day last week, with her team, the Connecticut Sun, in a first-round playoff series against WNBA star Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, guard DiJonai Carrington was surrounded by a group of reporters. Carrington had swatted Clark in the face while reaching for the ball in the previous game, leaving her with a black eye. USA Today columnist Christine Brennan had a question: Did you do that on purpose?Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Was
- Hello!
Prince George's daring new hobby revealed – 'He absolutely loves it'
Prince George has been able to experience a lot of things during his life and during a meeting with Olympic stars, Prince William revealed that the youngster had a new hair-raising new hobby
- CBC
Guelph man hits 'roadblock' in bid to clean up roadside trash along 2-km stretch of Highway 401
Wayne Fernandes is frustrated he's hit a "roadblock" with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in trying to get approval to clean up land along a section of Highway 401 near Guelph.While vacationing in Australia in the spring of 2023, Fernandes said, he noticed how pristine and litter free it was. He said he got "depressed" after returning to Canada and seeing the build-up of litter along the 401 while driving home to Guelph from the Toronto area's Pearson International Airport. Fernande
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Former Flyers Goalie Placed On Waivers
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie has been placed on waivers.
- The Hockey News - Minnesota Wild
Inside Marc-Andre Fleury's Newest, Greatest Prank
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury pulled off an incredible prank on Tuesday.
- USA TODAY Sports
NHL predictions for 2024-25 season: Who will win Stanley Cup, top awards?
The 2024-25 NHL season is about to begin. Who will win the Stanley Cup, divisions and top individual awards?
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Dominates, Olivier Rodrigue Struggles In Meltdown To Kraken
Leon Draisaitl collected a goal and an assist in the Oilers 6-2 loss in Seattle on Wednesday.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up several sleepers to consider in Week 5 as bye weeks kick off.
- Hello!
Michael Schumacher's beloved family ranch in Texas he hasn't been able to visit in 11 years
Former Formula One star Michael Schumacher's ranch in Texas he hasn't visited in 11 years following a tragic skiing accident in 2013 - details
- People
Travis Kelce Says He'll 'Lie to Myself' to Maintain Diet and Not 'Stuff My Face Like a Little Fat Kid'
“I'm at that point in the season where I'm like, let me just push it away,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Hurricane Kirk could become 'large and formidable,' NHC says
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Hurricane Kirk is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday.
- Caughtoffside Articles
Man City ace who Pep Guardiola called “one of the best players in the world” arrested in Madrid
So far so good for Pep Guardiola and his Man City side in the Premier League and Champions League.With six games played domestically, the reigning champions sit just a point behind Liverpool in the En...
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
‘I Hated Them (Florida Panthers), So I Think I’ve Gotten A Few Penalties Against Them’: Maple Leafs Participate in Annual ‘Call Out Other Teams For Fun’ BarDown YouTube Video
This is the fourth rendition of the “Leafs call out other teams for fun” BarDown YouTube video.