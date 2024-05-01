Heavy rains kill 8 in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul, affect over 100 cities

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Eight people died and 21 are missing due to heavy rains this week in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the civil defense service said on Wednesday.

Authorities reported over 1,400 displaced individuals in the wake of storms that led to rising river levels and flooding in various parts of the state, affecting 104 municipalities.

In a report on hydrological conditions on Tuesday, the state's government predicted a flood risk "across practically the entire state" given the prospect of continued "heavy precipitation" in the coming days.

The bulletin also said flooding would be severe in the basins of many rivers, with the possibility of flash floods and mass movements of earth in regions with steep slopes.

State Governor Eduardo Leite expressed condolences for the deaths caused by the storms on the social media platform X on Wednesday, adding that the government is working to locate the missing and ensure safety in areas at risk.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, Editing by William Maclean)

