Heavy rains, possible flooding predicted to plague South Florida this weekend

Forecasters are still unsure whether a tropical depression or storm will form in the Gulf of Mexico; however, one thing is becoming more certain: South Florida is in for heavy rains.

The system being watched by the National Hurricane Center is bringing showers and thunderstorms that are forecast to affect much of Florida, including regions recently ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

READ MORE: System in Caribbean might not form, but Florida could still feel its heavy rains

Regardless of the system’s formation, which is projected to occur early to mid-next week, the National Weather Service of Miami said South Florida, in particular, is expected to see periods of heavy rain.

We continue to monitor the potential for tropical development over the southern Gulf of Mexico next week.



Regardless of if an organized system is able to form, confidence is increasing for periods of heavy rainfall over SFL from Sunday through the middle of next week.#Flwx pic.twitter.com/EsBot00pC2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 4, 2024

The projected rainfall totals will fluctuate in the coming days as the disturbance is still far way. As of Friday morning, the greatest concern for rain is expected to begin on Sunday and continue through the middle of next week. The region is forecast to get 3 to 7 inches of rain, with some areas seeing up to 10 to 12 inches.

“Unfortunately, beyond this general threat of heavy rainfall, the forecast details (namely the timing and placement of the max rainfall) remain fuzzy...,” the National Weather Service said.

The weather service’s forecasts show that the chances of rain and thunderstorms are above 70% from Sunday onward.

Forecasters already warn that much of South Florida is fairly saturated with water after several months of the “wet season.” This means it could take only a few inches of rainfall to cause significant flash flooding in poor drainage areas.

Forecasters said there is one positive from the expected heavy rains: Abundant cloud cover and rain mean high temperatures will stay in the low to mid-80s, breaking from recent sweltering heat.