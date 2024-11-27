Heavy Snow Blankets Colorado Mountains

Heavy snow and strong winds spurred avalanche warnings for parts of Colorado’s West Elk Mountains on Wednesday, November 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The agency warned a winter storm would drop at least three additional inches of snow in Grand and Battlement Mesas by 5 pm local time on Wednesday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the NWS warned.

Footage taken by Bridgett McDermott shows fresh snow in Gunnison, south of Aspen, on Wednesday.

Dangerous avalanche conditions would persist into Thursday, the NWS said. Credit: Bridgett McDermott via Storyful