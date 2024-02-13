Heavy Snow Coats Brooklyn as Nor'easter Hits New York
Heavy snow began blanketing New York City on Tuesday morning, February 13, as a nor’easter swept over the tristate area.
This footage from Storyful’s James Law shows conditions in Greenpoint, north Brooklyn, during the morning commute.
Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were reported in some parts of the NYC metro area that morning, according to the National Weather Service. The heavier snow bands were expected to shift south into the five boroughs and Long Island later that morning, they said. Credit: James Law via Storyful