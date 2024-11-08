Heavy Snow Falls at Fire-Rescue HQ in Colorado's Centennial
Weather officials warned of “moderate to heavy” snow across much of northeast and north-central Colorado on Friday, November 8, as wintry conditions moved through the region.
Footage from the South Metro Fire Rescue shows snow falling outside their headquarters in Centennial, south of Denver.
The National Weather Service said heavy snow could coincide with the evening rush hour, bringing deteriorating road conditions. Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful