Heavy Snow Hammers Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Weather officials issued warnings as wind and lake-effect snow threatened parts of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Wednesday, March 27.

“A foot or more” of snow accumulation was possible for northwestern parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video shows conditions in Hancock on Wednesday.

“We are getting hammered,” the source wrote on social media.

A winter storm warning was in effect for Hancock into Thursday morning, with the NWS warning of snow accumulations up to 10 inches and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Credit: @ID_photo_graphy via Storyful