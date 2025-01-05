Heavy snow hits eastern US, bringing widespread travel disruption
Millions of Americans are in the grips of a huge winter storm that could bring the heaviest snowfall and coldest temperatures in over a decade
Thousands of flights are delayed or cancelled, with St Louis, Missouri the worst-hit airport
A polar vortex has brought frigid weather down from the Arctic, with extreme weather conditions accompanying it
Kansas and Missouri are under blizzard warnings, with whiteout conditions forecast
A state of emergency has been declared in the States of Kentucky, Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri
In the central US, there will be "considerable disruptions to daily life" and "dangerous or impossible driving conditions and widespread closures" into Sunday, according to the NWS
