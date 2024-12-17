Heavy snow will impact travel on the Prairies, risk of 10-20+ cm

Cold and wintry weather will span much of the Prairies this week, with a swath of substantial snow threatening travel along major travel routes. Localized totals could surpass 20 cm into Thursday, including for major cities like Saskatoon and Regina, Sask.

Pacific moisture will track through British Columbia on Tuesday, spilling over the Rocky Mountains, where it will cool and bring snow to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba throughout the day on Wednesday.

Holiday travel plans are likely in motion, so it'll be important to stay weather-aware, and up-to-date on all of the warnings in your area. Conditions can change quickly as the snow begins to pick up, so drivers are urged to adjust to the deteriorating weather.

Wednesday through Thursday:

Snow will start along Alberta's foothills on Wednesday morning, quickly bringing a couple of centimetres of snow to Calgary, and adding to the first bouts of accumulating snow the city has seen this month. A couple of centimetres was reported early Tuesday morning, as well.

Prairies forecast precipitation Wednesday morning - Dec. 16, 2024

A clipper developing over southern Alberta will prolong the snowfall on Wednesday afternoon, but will move south into Montana by the overnight, taking the snow with it.

Snow fuelled by the Pacific moisture will continue, however, to move through central Alberta and into southwestern Saskatchewan throughout Wednesday. A swath of heavy snow will fall around the Edmonton area, and towards the Saskatchewan border.

Snow will end for all of Alberta by Wednesday evening as the snow fully moves into Saskatchewan. Heavy snow is expected for the province south of Prince Albert, including Saskatoon. The heaviest of the snow will fall in a swath from the western border, around Kindersley, towards Brandon, Man. Regina will be in the direct path of this snow, as well. In all, between 15-25 cm of snow will fall across the hardest-hit areas of Saskatchewan, with parts of central Alberta and Manitoba seeing closer to 10-15 cm.

Baron - Prairie snow totals - Dec17

Gusty winds threaten dangerous whiteout conditions at times

Wind gusts of 40-60 km/h will blow the snow over open highways and roads, reducing visibility to whiteout conditions at times. The highest wind gusts of up to 80 km/h will be limited to southern Alberta and southwestern Saskatchewan, where the clipper tracks south.

Folks can expect hazardous evening commutes on Wednesday as the early sunset will reduce visibility in the blowing snow even more. Remember not to drive through the snow with high-beams on at night as it will blind yourself and others.

The snow will end in Saskatchewan by Thursday morning, having moved into southern Manitoba overnight.

Prairies forecast wind gusts Wednesday evening - Dec. 16, 2024

Frigid Arctic air keeps daytime highs in the -20s

Arctic air moving in could cause readings to bottom out on Wednesday with highs around -20°C, and lows well into the -30s. However, the dive will be followed by a brief warm-up before another dose of Arctic air arrives in time for the weekend. Conditions will then trend much milder before Christmas and beyond.

Baron - Prairie temperatures Wednesday - Dec17

A couple of systems will bring snow to northern areas for the duration, but no major storms are on the horizon—only a few opportunities for snow at times along the warm and cold fronts as they track across the region.

A much colder pattern looks to return for the first half of January at least.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.