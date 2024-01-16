Heavy snow impacting Maine evening commute

CBC

A winter storm warning, with snow and freezing rain in the forecast, has been issued for much of New Brunswick.CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the system will move in as snow for most of the province on Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening. But in the mid to late evening, the snow will change to freezing rain from the St. Stephen area up to Fredericton and beyond to Miramichi. "It looks like it could be a three-to-five or even six-hour period into the late evening and into the ear