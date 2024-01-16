Heavy snow impacting Maine evening commute
Heavy snow is moving through Maine, slowing the evening commute
Intense snow squalls will continue to impact Ontario's snowbelt regions, with as much as 60 cm possible in some of the hardest hit areas by Thursday
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
Snowfall warnings are in place for more than two dozen regions in British Columbia, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate in some places Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. After a week of record-setting cold temperatures due to Arctic air blowing across the province, Environment Canada says a Pacific low-pressure system is now about to replace that, bringing with it widespread snow.Around two-thirds of the province are covered by a snowfall warning, which says 10-20 centime
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
As Ontario gets blasted with a burst of snow, and intense lake-effect bands The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest update.
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
An impactful snowfall event is looming across the South Coast of British Columbia. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A major winter storm is targeting B.C’s South Coast with 5-15+ cm of snow. However, a boom-and-bust storm scenario is currently at play, but both are highly disruptive by Wednesday morning.
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
EDMONTON — Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge. "Right now, wind is generating almost no power. When renewables are unreliable, as they are now, natural gas plants must increase capacity to keep Albertans safe," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Friday, shortly after the p
The winter started with talk of El Niño bringing in milder weather than a typical Canadian weather, but now the country is seeing extremely cold temperatures with Albertans even dealing with electric grid alerts. Our Sean Previl explains why we're seeing such dramatic fluctuations and when we can expect a return to more normal or even warmer temperatures.
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
As a snowstorm targets Alberta through Wednesday, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
Tuesday in Atlantic Canada is stormy once again, with snow moving in initially for most but a quick transition to rain follows for NS and southern NB. System moves into Newfoundland overnight into Wednesday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power has the scoop.
A winter storm warning, with snow and freezing rain in the forecast, has been issued for much of New Brunswick.CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said the system will move in as snow for most of the province on Tuesday afternoon and continue into the evening. But in the mid to late evening, the snow will change to freezing rain from the St. Stephen area up to Fredericton and beyond to Miramichi. "It looks like it could be a three-to-five or even six-hour period into the late evening and into the ear
Canada should be on "high alert" for 2024 wildfires, a scientist with the Canadian Forest Service said Friday, as he offered a sweeping view of last year's record-shattering season. Research scientist Piyush Jain stopped short of giving a prediction for the upcoming season during Friday's briefing. But he presented a number of charts showing certain indicators, such as drought conditions and soil moisture, look similar to around this time last year. He also pointed to temperature forecasts that