Heavy snow overnight in mountains; mild weekend in Denver metro
China has approved the construction of what will be the world's largest hydropower dam, kicking off an ambitious project on the eastern rim of the Tibetan plateau that could affect millions downstream in India and Bangladesh. The dam, which will be located in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River, could produce 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, according to an estimate provided by the Power Construction Corp of China in 2020. That would more than triple the 88.2 billion kWh designed capacity of the Three Gorges Dam, currently the world's largest, in central China.
Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
Wind will take a backseat to rain and snow this time around in B.C.
Environment Canada lifted all heavy rainfall and strong wind warnings for B.C. on Boxing Day, after storms wreaked havoc, leaving thousands of people without power on Christmas.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100
A powerful system inundated B.C.'s South Coast on Christmas Day bringing heavy rain and powerful wind gusts. A day later, another system is again gearing up in the Pacific aimed at the South Coast. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Advocates and scientists are raising concerns with the availability of data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans DFO is waiting on industry to provide data on the herring fishery in southwest Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy. For decades, herring stock has been declining, and has been in the critical zone since 2018.In July, DFO reduced the total allowable catch to 16,000 tonnes per season, from 21,000, fixing the quota at the reduced level until 2027.
The City of Calgary is continuing to pour big money into the building known as Big Blue or new city hall.Over the past decade, the city has committed nearly $85 million into repairing and modernizing the Calgary Municipal Building.In recent years, it seems like there's always a project going on somewhere in the building.Back in 2014, a city report warned that the building's deteriorating condition was an issue and that it required investment. Susan Specht is the manager of building infrastructur
There will be no break from British Columbia's stormy holidays as yet another system is set to track into the province, prolonging the blustery winds and precipitation that have been battering the coast
A killer whale mother who carried her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent show of grief has given birth to a new calf, scientists have said. The orca, named Tahlequah and known to researchers as J35, had carried her dead infant for more than 1,000 miles in 2018. "Early life is always dangerous for new calves, with a very high mortality rate in the first year," the centre said.
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
First come the horseshoe crabs. Hoisting their round, tank-like shells, they trundle out of the Delaware Bay under the first full moon in May to mate and lay their eggs.
The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is working this week along the coast of Labrador. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)An icebreaker continued work Friday along the Labrador coastline and the federal government is warning people to stay away for their own safety.The Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Kopit Hopson 1752 is in the midst a three-day long operation around Lake Melville and is expected to conclude on Dec. 28."The icebreaker is in the area to support the year-end ferry operations
One of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami marks its 20th anniversary on Dec. 26
The ban had been in effect for more than a decade.
An endangered pygmy hippo has been born at a Virginia zoo. The yet-unnamed female was born Dec. 9 at Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia. This is the parent's second calf to arrive right before the holidays.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A female pygmy hippopotamus delivered a healthy calf at the Metro Richmond Zoo earlier this month, officials said — the third baby hippo born at the zoo within the past five years.
The lycopsid fossil was found in Saltern Cove during a survey at the site.
New York fossil fuel tax
Four people died in a New Hampshire home on Christmas Day due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.