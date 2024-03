The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Environment Canada has placed the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and large parts of eastern Ontario under a weather warning as it calls for up to 15 centimetres of snow and potential impacts to the evening commute. The agency says areas along Lake Ontario's shore, from Hamilton through to Kingston, are expected to see snow starting this morning and intensifying this afternoon or evening. It says the snowfall could have a "significant impact" on the evening commute, making for low visib