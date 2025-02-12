Heavy Snow Smashes Georgetown University Campus in DC

Heavy snowfall rapidly turned the landscape white in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, February 11.

Footage from Jeanne Stuart McVey, also known as @RiverGirl707, shows snow falling at Georgetown University, with Healy Lawn being completely blanketed in snow within hours.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning valid until Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS, up to seven inches of snow could accumulate in DC, central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia, creating difficult travel conditions. Credit: @RiverGirl707 via Storyful

