Heavy Snowfall Blankets Parts of South West England

The south west of England was battered with strong gusts and heavy snow, as a low-pressure system, christened Storm Nelson, swept across the region on March 27.

This footage, captured by Plymouth resident Chloe Selvester, shows large clumps of snow falling over a lightly blanketed street, late on Wednesday.

Going into Thursday, rain, sleet, and snow is forecast to push north across the UK, while “heavy and thundery rain”, and gusts reaching up to 70 mph, are set to move across parts of southern England, according to the UK’s Meteorological Office. Credit: Chloe Selvester via Storyful