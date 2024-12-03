Heavy snowfall expected in southern Yukon

The Watson Lake area is expected to be hit the hardest in southern Yukon, with up to 50 centimetres of snow possible by early Wednesday morning. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC - image credit)

Get those shovels ready, Watson Lake, because some heavy snow is on the way.

A snowfall warning is in effect for that community and several others near the B.C.-Yukon border on Monday, with some regions expecting well over a foot in the next day.

The Watson Lake area is expected to be hit the hardest, with up to 50 centimetres possible by early Wednesday morning.

"It is a lot of snow for southern Yukon, especially at this time of year," said Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We do get snow a lot in the Yukon, but 50 centimetres within a span of three days is significant."

The warning is also in effect for Teslin and Carcross, with those communities expecting anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres by early Tuesday.

The Whitehorse area won't see quite as much, with the forecast calling for up to 10 centimetres.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system is bringing the snow to parts of southern Yukon and northern B.C. The front is expected to weaken by early Tuesday for some areas, but in the Watson Lake area a second front is expected later on Tuesday, bringing another dump of snow.

"What we're getting is a very prolonged stream of moisture coming in from the Pacific, and it's just going to bring a lot more moisture coming in with that warm air as well," said Lee.

"Not only does it bring in just the threat of snow, but it also actually starts warming temperatures up as we get into later in the week."

Warming temperatures later this week

Some parts of southern Yukon could see temperatures just below zero by later this week, and Lee says that means there's a chance of freezing rain.

The heavy snowfall could also reduce visibility for motorists.

"I think what we can say is, we just ask people to travel with caution," said Antoine Goulet, with Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works.

"If travel is absolutely essential, just stay safe. Pack an emergency kit in your car, and check 511yukon.ca to make sure to plan ahead about what your travel might look like."

Also on Monday, highway crews in Alaska were working to clear the South Klondike Highway after an avalanche closed the road, just south of the Yukon-Alaska border.

Goulet said the avalanche is about two and half metres deep and covered both lanes of the highway.

Yukon closed a stretch of the highway near the border "mostly to prevent travellers from getting stuck." The highway was reopened by mid-afternoon on Monday.