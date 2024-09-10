Heavy traffic, lane closures on Route 128 due to truck fire

CBC

A trio of Good Samaritans thwarted an attempted robbery at a Vancouver convenience store over the weekend by scaring away the suspect and calling 911, police say, just days after an apparent random stabbing in the city's downtown left one man dead and severed the hand of another.Vancouver police say a 23-year-old shopkeeper was grabbed from behind by a masked man with a knife while closing up a family-run convenience store in East Vancouver at around 9 p.m.The suspect threatened to stab the woma