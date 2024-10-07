Heeding God's Call: Service and memorial for gun violence victims

France 24

A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent drug-related killing. A Marseille prosecutor told the press on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger. The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.Marseille,