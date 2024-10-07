Heeding God's Call: Service and memorial for gun violence victims
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent drug-related killing. A Marseille prosecutor told the press on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger. The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.Marseille,
AJ Hadsell's stepfather continues to maintain his innocence while serving life in prison for her murder
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds.
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
Award for the dumbest criminal goes to…
A 14-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in the attack in London.
The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.
A ten-year-old boy has been arrested after he drove a stolen car across a "crowded" school playground. The incident took place on 20 September on a playground in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The boy was arrested on Thursday, according to Minneapolis Police.
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Erik and Lyle Menendez spend hours talking to director Alejandro Hartmann from prison in the new Netflix documentary 'The Menendez Brothers,' streaming Oct. 7
CBS' '48 Hours' examines the "depraved heart murder" of Sarah Harris in a new episode airing Saturday, Oct. 4, at 10 ET/PT
As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Tehran is roiling the West with a wave of attempted hits and kidnappings against targets in Europe and the United States.
SAINT-MARC, Haiti (AP) — Nearly 6,300 people have fled their homes in the aftermath of an attack in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members that killed at least 70 people, according to the U.N.’s migration agency.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A California officer fatally shot a man who wounded him with a knife outside a city police headquarters in what authorities called “an unprovoked attack.”
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Lyle and Erik Menendez open up about their parents' shocking slayings in the Netflix documentary 'The Menendez Brothers,' streaming Oct. 7
When lawyers for Richard Glossip argue before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to vacate his conviction for a 1997 murder, the Oklahoma death row inmate will have an unlikely ally: Gentner Drummond, the state's Republican attorney general. Although Drummond has taken conservative stances on issues from immigration to abortion to environmental regulation, the decorated former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot broke with fellow Republican state attorneys general in Glossip's case after concluding prosecutors hid evidence that might have led to an acquittal. "If he is executed, I believe that it will be a travesty of justice," Drummond said in an interview.