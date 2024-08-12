‘Heeramandi’ Breakout Star Taha Shah Badussha Signs Three-Film Deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising Indian star Taha Shah Badussha, known for his breakout role in Netflix’s “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” has signed a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. The actor played Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s global hit series.

Ramesh Sippy is one of the giants of Indian cinema, best known for “Sholay” (1975), one of the country’s all time hits. His credits as a director also include “Andaz” (1971), “Seeta Aur Geeta” (1972), “Shaan” (1980), “Shakti” (1982), “Saagar” (1985) and television magnum opus “Buniyaad” (1987).

Projects produced under the Ramesh Sippy Entertainment banner include films “Bluffmaster” (2005), “Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah” (2006), “Dum Maaro Dum” (2011) and “Nautanki Saala” (2013) and hit Netflix series “Aranyak.”

Badussha’s credits also include ZEE5 Mughal empire saga “Taj: Divided by Blood” (2023), where he played prince Murad, and he has “Paro: The Untold Story of Slavery” coming up.

The first of Badussha’s three films with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment will be directed by Rohan Sippy, who directed “Bluffmaster,” “Dum Maaro Dum” and “Nautanki Saala” and served as showrunner on “Aranyak.”

Rohan Sippy said: “Taha brings a unique energy and presence to the screen. I have watched him in ‘Taj’ and ‘Heeramandi’ and his commitment to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences is commendable.”

Badussha added: “It’s an honor to sign a three-film deal with Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and it’s an absolute dream to work in a film directed by Rohan Sippy. This opportunity is truly humbling and I’m looking forward to contributing my best to this film. I’m deeply grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me.”

