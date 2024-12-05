As Hegseth's fight to head Pentagon lags, Trump not working the phones to save him: Sources

JONATHAN KARL, KATHERINE FAULDERS, JOHN SANTUCCI, RACHEL SCOTT and LAUREN PELLER
·3 min read

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, was back on Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with Republican lawmakers as misconduct allegations continued to cloud his selection to lead the Pentagon.

Behind the scenes, Trump's political team is focused on figuring out where female Republican senators stand on Hegseth, according to two people involved in the conversations. Trump's advisers are fully aware that with such a thin GOP Senate majority, Hegseth's fate could all come down to the women in the conference.

Sen. Joni Ernst, a key Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee that will hold his confirmation hearings, notably declined to voice support for Hegseth after meeting with him on Wednesday and then again on Thursday on Fox News, which Trump is known to watch.

Ernst told Fox News host Bill Hemmer she had a "very frank" and "productive" discussion with Hegseth. When pressed by Hemmer that that didn't sound as if she had gotten to a yes on his confirmation, she replied, "I think you are right."

Ernst is the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate and a sexual assault survivor herself. Hegseth has faced allegations of sexual assault (which he's denied) and previously said that women should not serve in ground combat roles in the military.

MORE: Amid misconduct allegations, Hegseth meets with combat veteran and sexual assault survivor Sen. Ernst

ABC News was told Trump has expressed to those close to him that Hegseth should have been more honest and forthcoming about the challenges he could face getting through the confirmation process given his history.

Trump, who is considering other options (a list that includes Ernst) for the role, has not been working the phones for Hegseth -- as he did for Matt Gaetz.

PHOTO: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, is joined by his wife Jennifer Rauchet, as they walk through the basement of the Capitol, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Gaetz was Trump's original pick for attorney general but said he withdrew his name from consideration as he faced his own allegations of sexual misconduct. Trump has since tapped former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to head up the Justice Department, pending Senate confirmation.

Hegseth has told senators his mother has been making calls to senators on his behalf, according to sources familiar with the matter. He has also told senators he is open to a background check, according to multiple sources.

During Wednesday's meetings with GOP senators, Hegseth promised some he would not drink alcohol if confirmed.

"The allegation was made about him being intoxicated at several times and so the questions that every member will be asking him led to his statement," said Sen. Roger Wicker, current ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and expected to take over the chairmanship in January -- presiding over Hegseth's confirmation hearings.

Hegseth on Thursday was expected to meet with Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Jim Banks of Indiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Hegseth told reporters as he walked through the Capitol that he'd spoken with Trump on Thursday morning.

"He is behind us all the way," Hegseth said when asked by ABC News' Jay O'Brien what Trump had told him during their conversation.

When asked if he thought he had the votes to be confirmed, Hegseth dodged the question but said he was continuing to work his way through the process.

As Hegseth's fight to head Pentagon lags, Trump not working the phones to save him: Sources originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

