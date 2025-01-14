Hegseth hearing live updates: Pentagon pick defends comments about women in combat

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's embattled pick for defense secretary, is facing senators on Tuesday for his confirmation hearing.

Hesgeth is expected to be grilled by the Armed Services Committee on allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety he's denied -- as well as his position on military policy issues, including women in combat and diversity goals.





Latest Developments





Jan 14, 11:40 AM

Hegseth on whether he would use military to seize Panama Canal, Greenland

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono pressed Hegseth if he would use the military to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.



President-elect Trump notably did not rule out such a scenario at a news conference last week.



"One of the things that President Trump is so good at is never strategically tipping his hand," Hegseth said. "And so I would never in this public forum give one way or another what orders the president would give me in any context."

Jan 14, 11:39 AM

Hegseth questioned about sexual assault allegations, alcohol use

Hegseth came under fire when questioned by Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono about his past allegations of sexual assault, and alcohol use.



Hegseth pushed back against Hirono about the sexual assault allegation made by a woman in October 2017 claiming "it was fully investigated and I was completely cleared."



The police did file a report about the incident but while no charges were filed it also did not state he was "cleared." Hegseth later entered a confidential settlement with the woman in 2020.



"As secretary, you will be in charge of maintaining good order and discipline by enforcing the Uniform Code of Military Justice, UCMJ. In addition to the sexual assault allegations. By the way, the answer to my second question should have been yes," the senator said.





Jan 14, 11:34 AM

Ernst, a veteran herself, presses him on women in combat view

Ernst mentioned her own military experience as she questioned Hegseth, saying she was denied an opportunity to serve in a combat role because she had gray hair but standards have since changed.



"Will you support women continuing to have the opportunity to serve in combat roles?" she asked, stressing she believed they needed to meet standards set out by the military.



"My answer is yes, exactly the way you caveated it," Hegseth responded.



Ernst, a sexual assault victim, also asked Hegseth if he would commit to having a senior-level military official dedicated to sexual assault response and prevention, to which he responded yes.

Jan 14, 11:31 AM

Ernst says she 'had frank conversations' with Hegseth

Sen. Joni Ernst, a closely-watched GOP vote, began her questioning by talking about her "frank conversations" with Hegseth during her meetings last month.



The Iowa Republican said she had some concerns about wasteful spending but also women in the military and sexual assault allegations in the military.



"I do appreciate you sitting down and allowing me the opportunity to question you thoroughly on those issues that are of great importance to me," she said.



"I think previous secretaries of Defense, with all due respect, haven't necessarily emphasized the strategic prerogative of an audit," Ernst said.



Hegseth said an audit would be his priority.









Jan 14, 11:24 AM

Gillibrand grills Hegseth on his claims about quotas

Hegseth has claimed military readiness has been eroded due to "quotas" on racial or gender diversity.



Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, heatedly pushed back.



"Commanders do not have to have a quota for women in the infantry. That does not exist," she said. "It does not exist."

PHOTO: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks as Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of defense, testifies before a Senate Committee on Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (Ben Curtis/AP)

"Everything you've said in these public statements is politics," she continued. "I don't want women. I don't want moms. What's wrong with a mom?"

Jan 14, 11:02 AM

Hegseth defends comments about women in combat

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen grilled Hegseth on his past comments about women serving in the military, including his previous comments that women should not serve in some combat roles.



"Senator, I would like to clarify, when I'm talking about that issue, it's not about the capabilities of men and women, it's about standards," Hegseth said. "And this committee has talked a lot about standards, standards that we unfortunately, over time, have seen eroded in certain duty positions, certain schools, certain places, which affects readiness, which is what I care about the most, readiness."

PHOTO: Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (Ben Curtis/AP)

During the exchange, Shaheen asked Hegseth for his message to the almost 400,000 women serving today who she said now may wonder whether they can rise to the highest ranks of the military.

"I would say I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside you, shoulder to shoulder, men and women, Black, white, all backgrounds with a shared purpose," Hegseth said. "Our differences are not what define us. Our unity and our shared purpose is what define us. And you will be treated fairly and with dignity, honor and respect, just like every man and woman in uniform."

After a tense back and forth, Shaheen said to Hegseth: "I appreciate your eleventh-hour conversion."

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 14, 10:47 AM

Hegseth says US has to modernize nuclear arsenal

Sen. Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, questioned Hegseth about investing in the United States nuclear arsenal and whether he agreed with Trump's posture during his first administration -- that preventing attacks from adversaries was the "highest priority."



"Yes, I do, because ultimately, our deterrence, our survival is reliant upon the capability, the perception and the reality of the capability of our nuclear triad," Hegseth responded. "We have to invest in its modernization for the defense of our nation."





Jan 14, 10:35 AM

Hegseth rails against news media when asked to respond to allegations

Committee chairman Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in the first question of the hearing, asked Hegseth to respond to the allegations against him.



"Let's get into this allegation about sexual assault, inappropriate workplace behavior, alcohol abuse and financial mismanagement during your time as a nonprofit executive," Wicker said.



Hegseth, who has denied the accusations, railed against what he claimed was a "coordinated smear campaign" by the news media.

PHOTO: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of defense, testifies before a Senate Committee on Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

"All they were out to do, Mr. Chairman, was to destroy me," Hegseth said. "And why do they want to destroy me? Because I'm a change agent and a threat to them. Because Donald Trump was willing to choose me, to empower me to bring the Defense Department back to what it really should be, which is war fighting."



Hegseth then turned personal, saying he's not "perfect" but is now ready to lead the Pentagon.



"I'm not a perfect person, but redemption is real," he said. "And God forged me in ways that I know I'm prepared for."





Jan 14, 10:12 AM

Hegseth opening statement interrupted by outbursts

Hegseth is now speaking for the first time before the committee.



His opening statement is being interrupted by hecklers, who were then escorted out of the room.

PHOTO: Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth arrives to his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Chairman Roger Wicker thanked authorities for their "swift reaction" to the first incident.



"Let me just say this, the Capitol Police are going to remove immediately individuals who are interrupting the hearing," Wicker said.

