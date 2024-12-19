Hegseth says he hasn’t heard from West Point since admission letter ‘mistake’ – and he wants an apology

Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee, said he has not received a personal apology from the U.S. Military Academy West Point after they mistakenly claimed Hegseth had never applied or attended the school.

Though the military academy issued a statement to news outlets apologizing for the mishap last week, Hegseth told Fox News on Tuesday, “I haven’t heard from West Point.”

“Nothing,” Hegseth added.

Last week, Jesse Eisinger, an editor at the news outlet ProPublica said they were planning to report that Hegseth had never applied to West Point, despite saying so, because the military academy affirmed to the outlet twice they had no record of this.

Representatives for Hegseth maintained to ProPublica that he was accepted and provided the outlet with a copy of his acceptance letter.

Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee, was briefly wrongly accused of lying about his admission to West Point (Getty Images)

West Point issued an apology, saying Hegseth was offered admission in 1999 but chose not to attend. They said the mistake was made because a file was “never opened” but instead was in an “archived database.”

“As soon as West Point became aware of our administrative error, we immediately made a public correction and spoke directly with Mr. Hegseth’s representative,” West Point Director of Communications Col. Terence Kelley said in a statement to The Independent on Thursday.

“We deeply regret the mistake,” Kelley added.

However, Hegseth said he did not receive a direct apology from West Point. When asked, by Fox News, if he wanted one he responded, “One would think.”

A lawyer for Hegseth, Timothy Parlatore, told The Independent that he has “been in contact with West Point legal throughout the week.”

“ We are expecting that M. Hegseth and the Superintendent will be speaking later this evening,” Paratore said.

Since Donald Trump tapped Hegseth to serve as defense secretary, Hegseth has been inundated with allegations and criticisms undermining his qualifications.

Hegseth, a veteran and former Fox News host, is accused of sexual misconduct, heavy drinking during work hours and at work events and more.

The defense secretary nominee has denied all wrongdoing and allegations.

The Independent has asked the Trump–Vance transition team for comment.