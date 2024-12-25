Heidi Klum Celebrates Christmas with Her Family in Aspen, Sledding in Matching Pajamas

The supermodel took to Instagram to share photos and videos celebrating Christmas with her kids and husband

Heidi Klum may be the queen of Halloween, but she certainly doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Christmas!

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the 51-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her family's holiday vacation in Aspen, Colo.

“Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Klum captioned her first post, which featured a photo with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her four children — Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15 — whom she shares with ex-husband Seal (She welcomed Leni with her ex Flavio Briatore, and she was officially adopted by the musician, 61, in 2009).

Also in the snap were her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz and her daughter’s boyfriend Aris Rechevsky, all in matching Christmas pajamas and monogrammed hats, striking playful poses around the tree.

A few hours later, the America's Got Talent judge shared a series of photos and videos of her family playing in the snow, all dressed in their red pajamas and hats. They were seen hiking up and sledding down the mountain on individual sleds, with one hilarious moment showing family members dragging others along by their feet. “ASPEN DECEMBER 24 2024 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🥰❄️,” Klum captioned the joyful post.

Leading up to Christmas, Klum kept her 12 million followers updated on her Aspen vacation, sharing everything from wholesome photos of her skiing with her family to a cheeky carousel of shots modeling by the fireplace in an all-black ensemble, including a lace catsuit, a minidress, and fluffy mid-calf boots. “Santa …Are you coming down my chimney tonight,” she captioned the spicy post.

Klum appeared to wear the all-black get-up to attend a performance by Kate Hudson, who sang songs from her debut album Glorious and some Christmas classics at her second-annual holiday concert at Bad Harriet in Aspen.

"CONGRATULATIONS @katehudson 👏👏👏👏👏 You really are AMAZING !!!! Thank you for a wonderful intimate night ❤️,” the former Victoria's Secret Angel wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of videos of Hudson, 45, performing, followed by a clip of herself doing high-kicks on the way home.

Per her Instagram Stories, the runway star also attended a small Diplo concert while in Aspen, looking extra festive in a Christmas lights headband and a plaid turtleneck as she stood off to the side of the stage with her husband, 35, while they listened to the DJ spin Christmas remixes.

