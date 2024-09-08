Heidi Klum declares her life is ‘nicer without clothes’

Heidi Klum’s life is “nicer without clothes”.

The three-times married mother-of-four supermodel, 51, marked her fifth anniversary being married to her third husband, rocker Tom Kaulitz, 35, by posting a series of pictures showing off her body as they took a sunshine break and has now opened up about her years-long love of stripping off.

She was quoted in The Sun on Sunday saying: “Everything is much nicer without clothes. I grew up very free, not hiding or feeling insecure about myself or my body.

“As much as I love wearing beautiful lingerie or clothes, I also love not wearing too much.”

German-born former Victoria’s Secret model Heidi added about her love of naturism: “I grew up nude around my house, with my parents being nude, and us going on vacation with FKK (the German naturist movement that translates to ‘Free Body Culture’.)

“With our trailer or tent in FKK vacation places, I would always see people nude on the beach or nude swimming.

“I grew up on that. For me, that was never weird.”

Heidi stressed she limits her nakedness to appropriate locations, such as her private garden and specialist beaches.

But she said she also loves flaunting her body in the Caribbean, where she went for her anniversary break with Tom last month.

She added on the ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast: “I just came back from St Barts. We were there for two weeks, my husband and I, because the kids went with their dad to England.

“You see a lot of boobs out without a top, so I feel right at home there.

“But then there aren't a lot of people on the beach so, when there aren’t a lot of people there, I think, ‘No tan lines for me!’

“I can’t wait to take my top off. It’s literally not a sexual thing, it’s a freedom thing.

“I think it feels great when you go through the waves with not a lot on.

“It’s also the feeling of the sun going on your full body, instead of having something on.”