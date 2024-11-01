Heidi Klum Is Holding Onto Her Crown As Queen Of Halloween For Another Year With This Epic Costume

Heidi Klum in Cannes earlier this year via Associated Press

The undisputed queen of Halloween has once again reclaimed her throne.

Every year, supermodel Heidi Klum throws a huge Halloween bash where she serves completely unique looks that need to be seen to be believed.

In the past few years alone, the Project Runway star has walked the red carpet as a glamorous peacock, a to-scale recreation of Jessica Rabbit and even an older version of herself.

And who could forget the year she turned up as a slightly stomach-churning worm?

Well, this time around, she got busy with prosthetics in an homage to one of the most beloved movies of all time… E.T.

We're genuinely speechless, to be honest via Associated Press

At first glance, you might miss the fact that Heidi’s face is actually covered in prosthetics in the middle of what looks to be E.T.’s neck.

Her husband Tom Kaulitz also went all out with his costume, serving up a slightly less glamorous version of the iconic alien.

Check out Heidi’s transformation in the video below:

In a somewhat unexpected case of “who wore it best?”, Heidi wasn’t the only one who channelled E.T. for Halloween this year, though.

Earlier in the week, music legend Janelle Monáe made an appearance on a Halloween special of Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, where she, too, gave us an 80s throwback to the Steven Spielberg classic.

Meanwhile, in a post on the Make Me Feel singer’s Instagram, they also shared photos serving double duty as both E.T. and his pal “Janelliott”...

