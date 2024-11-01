Heidi Klum, Janelle Monáe both go as E.T. for Halloween
Halloween 2024 became a who wore it best challenge for Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe, as both stars donned elaborate E.T. costumes for parties on opposite coasts. (Oct. 31)
Halloween 2024 became a who wore it best challenge for Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe, as both stars donned elaborate E.T. costumes for parties on opposite coasts. (Oct. 31)
The Rhode founder welcomed her baby son earlier this year with husband Justin Bieber
The outdoer has outdone herself—again.
The 1996 film finds Moore playing Erin Grant, a woman who started stripping to earn money for a custody battle against her ex-husband
The Khy founder pulled out all the stops for spooky season - see more
Elizabeth Hurley looked sensational when she shared a glamorous video wearing just a robe. See video.
The Olympic ice dancer and Maple Leafs player partied alongside Auston Matthews and Max Domi at the Halloween bash.
Jennifer Lopez seems very sick of all the talk about her ex, and I don’t mean Ben Affleck. J. Lo walked out of an autograph signing at AFI Fest 2024 when someone in the crowd asked her if she had “any comments about Diddy and the allegations,” according to the US Mirror. The tabloid reported that the singer left immediately, despite fans' pleas that she stay. Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs dated between 1999 and 2001. She has previously described their relationship as “tumultuous” and in 2003, tol
The actor said the concert was "one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt"
The couple and their seven kids dressed up as Where's Waldo
Ripa addressed her off-camera colleagues during "Live," with the show also cutting to shots of longtime EP Michael Gelman and producer Scott Eason.
The two had a tense interaction about Parker Bowles's affair with then-Prince Charles.
Kardashian allowed Saint West to have his own YouTube channel in September only after he signed an ‘extensive contract’
The singer shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden has shared an incredible photo of her two daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne rocking Halloween fancy dress. Take a look here...
Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in to remind the 82-year-old that Haines made the reveal to her cohosts during an off-camera moment. "Now it's on air," Sunny Hostin said.
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the road to mix with the MAGA crowd one more time before the election.
The second season of the animated series returns to Netflix Nov. 9.
The lyric choice is "peak MAGA," said one critic.
The NHLer channelled his inner Batman, while wife Angela Price and their three kids also wore their best superhero costumes.