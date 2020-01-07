Heidi Klum Returns to AGT: Champions and Gives Golden Buzzer to 'Incredible' 13-Year-Old Singer

Heidi Klum made her big return to the America’s Got Talent franchise by bestowing a deserving Golden Buzzer.

On the season 2 premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, the supermodel, 46, pushed the coveted button for 13-year-old singer Angelina Jordan, who won Norway’s Got Talent in 2014 at age 7.

“I pushed my Golden Buzzer for the most incredible person. I’m like, ‘How come no one has heard of this person before, over here,’ ” Klum told PEOPLE. “[She] should be a superstar, so I feel like sometimes something like this could possibly make them into a superstar.”

The judge’s kids — daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 13 — also gave her extra encouragement about choosing Jordan.

“They agreed with me on my Golden Buzzer, for once. They were all loving [her] as much as I did,” Klum said. “Normally, they get mad at me. They’re like, ‘Oh, why did you push the red buzzer for this person?’ and ‘Why didn’t you push for this?’ or ‘Why did you say such awful things to that person?’ “

Trae Patton/NBC More

RELATED: Heidi Klum Says She’s a ‘Much Happier Person’ with Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Used to Be on My Own’

Trae Patton/NBC More

Before her performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Angelina said her love of jazz started when she was younger. “I just couldn’t get enough of it. I just love jazz, it has such a unique sound to it. I love it,” she explained, adding that she hoped to impress Simon Cowell.

“Since I was very little, I just wanted to sing for Simon. I really want to impress him, that would be so amazing,” the teen said. “This is the biggest opportunity of my life, I really hope to win the show.” Angelina, who goes straight to the final round, later told Cowell and the judges, “I’ve been waiting 10 years to sing for Simon.”

Klum is back on an AGT franchise after she and Mel B were replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union for season 14 of America’s Got Talent. (Newcomer Alesha Dixon replaced Mel B after the former Spice Girl judged the first season of Champions in January 2019. News broke on Nov. 22 that Hough, 31, and Union, 47, would not be returning for AGT‘s 15th season. The announcement stirred up a controversy over Union’s reported allegations of racial insensitivities on set.)

“I love for talented people to have a platform to show what they can do! I’m so lucky to be able to have fun at work,” Klum told PEOPLE. “I want to thank everyone who left messages for me and to the audience, who could not have been more welcoming. It was a really nice homecoming!”

Story continues