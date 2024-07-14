Heidi Klum Rocks Multi-Color Neon Tassel Dress and Pink Nails at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

The model, who is an 'America's Got Talent' host, saw the show win favorite reality show on the night.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Heidi Klum at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024.

Heidi Klum knows how to dazzle on the red carpet at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

During the red carpet event on Saturday, July 13, the model, 50, stepped out at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion wearing a vibrant multi-colored layered tassle dress.

Photographed spinning on the red carpet in the eye-catching halterneck dress, Klum wore her hair in loose waves and accessorized the look with some statement earrings and shimmery nude glam.

Klum was attending the event as a nominee for America’s Got Talent — for which she serves as host alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The show won the favorite reality show award on the night.

Ahead of the event the model posted several updates on her Instagram Stories, showing her getting her hair styled for the event, receiving a cake from Vergara and heading to the awards in a car, showing off her neon pink manicure.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Heidi Klum at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024 held at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Related: Heidi Klum Shares Photos from Her Intimate 51st Birthday Celebration: ‘All I Could Wish For‘

Attending the Kids' Choice Awards is a common tradition for the Klum family. Just last year, she also attended as a nominee, as America's Got Talent was nominated once again for favorite reality show. She sported a skirt and top from Moschino that featured lots of hearts — and showed off her abs.

Speaking with PEOPLE during the red carpet portion of the ceremony last year, the former Victoria's Secret Angel opened up about her daughter Leni, saying that she is "very proud" that Leni was studying interior design in college while pursuing her own modeling career.

"I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling," said Klum. "And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already."

Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Nickelodeon announced that this year's hosts will be SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star (SpongeBob is voiced by Tom Kenny and Patrick is voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), in celebration of the animated series' 25th anniversary season, after first airing in 1999.

Back in May, Nickelodeon said the Kids' Choice Awards "will take place in an animated setting through enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality," according to THR. The network added that this marks the first time that animated characters have hosted a full-length awards show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.