Heidi Klum Shares Rare Family Photos as She Celebrates Son Henry on His 19th Birthday: 'My Pride and Joy'

The model shares Leni, 20, Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with her ex-husband Seal

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum and Henry

Heidi Klum is showering her son with love as he celebrates a special day.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the supermodel, 51, shared four sweet Instagram posts in honor of her son Henry, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal, as he turned 19. The proud mom first posted a throwback video of her son singing "Happy Birthday" before blowing out candles on his 11th birthday.

"Yes my beautiful Henry 😍 Happy birthday to youuuuuuuu . I love you with all my heart. Yipppppiiii happy 19th birthday 🥳❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳🥳," the mom of four wrote in the caption.

A few hours later, the former Project Runway host shared an adorable video of Henry and his older sister Leni, 20, holding hands and dancing in circles while wearing plastic crowns as little kids. "Henry & @leniklum 🥰❤️ Happy Birthday 🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the Reel.

Next, Klum showed off Henry on the night of his 19th, as he received a birthday cake full of candles while out to dinner. The America's Got Talent host can be seen clapping and singing to her son, while Henry smiles big at the loving family around him. "19 Years old Henry ❤️," she added under the Reel.

Lastly, Klum posted a sweet family photo at the dinner table with large, gold "19" balloons hanging behind them. The loving mom sits in the center, with Henry to her right and her younger two kids, son Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 14, to her left.

"It’s a celebration 🥳❤️🥰 My pride and joy ❤️," she added.

Back in June, Klum attended Henry's high school graduation with her husband Tom Kaulitz, celebrating the milestone with some sweet clips on Instagram.

Henry, dressed in a graduation gown and cap, was seen in one video collecting his high school diploma onstage as loud cheers from Klum and others were heard in the assembly hall. After posing for a photo, Henry walked offstage and past Klum, smiling as she shouted, “Yes Henry — woohoo!”

“CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you ❤️,” Klum wrote in the caption. “You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come 🥳🎉SHINE BRIGHT ❤️.”



